Buses are available from West Cork to Ploughing

BUS services will run directly from West Cork to the National Ploughing Championships in Co Laois, with a local company offering the chance to pre-book transport to the event.

The ploughing championships are one of the biggest events on the agricultural calendar and run from Tuesday September 19th to Thursday September 21st in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Local companies Dave Long Coach Travel and West Cork Connect have partnered with the award winning TravelMaster.ie to provide daily return from West Cork and Cork City with bus tickets sold exclusively online to events nationwide. Dave Long Coach Travel have been providing travel services to the championships for over 20 years.

‘On the day of an event we know the exact numbers, names and contact details of all passengers travelling with us, thereby increasing safety and security for passengers and event organisers,’ said Damien Long, managing director of both Dave Long Coach Travel and West Cork Connect.

‘Passengers who pre-book their bus ticket online are guaranteed their seat on the bus to their chosen event,’ he said. ‘It also allows them to sit back, relax and let someone else do the driving while at the same time reducing their carbon footprint by leaving the car at home,’ he added.

As well as online bus ticketing customers can also purchase tickets by phone or by calling into the new Dave Long Coach Travel & West Cork Connect office on Market Street, Skibbereen. The site travelmaster.ie has bus seats available to pre-buy for travel to the National Ploughing Championships. National Ploughing Championships entry tickets are available to pre-buy online at www.npa.ie, with entry at the door of the championships incurring an additional €5 charge.