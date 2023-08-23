Burst water main causes disruption to Clonakilty water supply

A BURST water main in Clonakilty is leading to disruptions in water supply today, as Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council are working to restore the supply as quickly as possible.

As a result of the burst, customers in Clonakilty, Clogheen, Ahamilla, The Pike, Lisavaird, Sams Cross, Castleventry, Rathbarry, Kilkerran, Galley Head, Red Strand, Darrara, Ardgehane, Lettercollum, Curragheveran, Shannonvale, Ballinascarty, Killavaraig and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or interruptions to their water supply.

According to Uisce Éireann, dedicated water services crews are on the ground this morning and 'expect to have repairs complete by 8pm tonight'.

Niall O’Riordan, Uisce Éireann, commented: 'We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to restore the water supply.

'I can assure those affected that repair crews are on the ground working to fix the issue. Once repairs are complete it can take up to three hours for the return of normal water supply to all customers.'

For updates, visit the water supply updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.