A burst water main is causing supply issues near Drinagh, Uisce Éireann said on Sunday.

Work is continuing to tackle a burst water main. Uisce Éireann say it may cause supply disruptions to Drinagh and surrounding areas. The works are scheduled to take place until 3pm on Sunday.

'We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return,' Uisce Éireann said.