Buckley’s Tiles & Bathrooms - West Corks's award winning tile shop

BUCKLEY’S Tiles & Bathrooms in Skibbereen are celebrating 30 years in business this year.

One of the reasons for their longevity is because they are completely customer- focused and they provide an extraordinary range of produce: one that rivals any business based in Cork city, or beyond.

And that’s not just the opinion of the owners or their many customers, either.

At the recent National Tiling Association awards ceremony in Kildare, Buckley’s was the only business in Cork to be nominated and it won the national prize for the ‘Best Tile Shop Under 300 sqm 2024’.

‘We were delighted to have been shortlisted to the best seven tile shops in the country and then to have won it!’ says manager Lauren Buckley, ‘and it just shows how much West Cork has to offer. You don’t need to go to the city to get the best quality, service and knowledge.’

The range of tiles that Buckley’s have in stock needs to be seen to be fully appreciated. The company deals with an enormous number of wholesalers and importers and they are one of the very few in the country who stock natural terracotta and natural slate.

It’s a superb example of a West Cork family business doing things better than anyone else and growing through putting their customers first.

‘I grew up in the business,’ says Lauren, “and after I finished college, I started working here full-time … the service and the knowledge has remained the same, I would say, but we’re always keeping up to date with the changes in the industry. And if we don’t have the answer to something, we’ll always find the answer.

‘We’re not as focused on fashion trends as other shops might be,’ she adds.

‘We cater for all tastes and West Cork is so diverse.’