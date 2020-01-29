News

Brittany Ferries to axe Cork to Santander route from end of next month

January 29th, 2020 2:24 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

BRITTANY Ferries is shutting down its Cork to Santander route from February 28th, just two years after it was launched.

The company announced this week that there will, instead, be a Rosslare to Bilbao route.

All customers already booked on affected sailings from Cork will be given the option to transfer their booking to sailing between Rosslare and Bilbao/Roscoff.

An allowance will be given to cover additional transfers. Alternatively, a full refund will be provided to those who choose to cancel.

Full story in this week's Star, out tomorrow.

