BRIEFS: Green flag is awarded to Cork University Hospital

CORK University Hospital (CUH) has become the first hospital worldwide to be awarded its third green flag from An Taisce, on behalf of the International Foundation for Environmental Education. Green Flags are awarded to campuses that have demonstrated they have implemented a seven-step programme of environmental management across campus.

The award follows an assessment of the hospital’s Green Flag programme in November 2021 by an external panel comprised of members of staff from the Environmental Education Unit in An Taisce. Dr Gerard O’Callaghan, ceo of CUH said: ‘This is in recognition of the excellent work being done on the hospital campus by our staff and students to maintain a clean and sustainable environment.

The success of the programme is also credited to the work of a network of green teams across the hospital championing sustainability in their areas.’