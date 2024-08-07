BREAKING: Yacht caught in lobster pots after losing power near Glandore

A CREW from Union Hall RNLI was tasked to a yacht in difficulty between Goat’s Head and Adam Island outside Glandore harbour this morning.

Just after 9.30am the crew were called to assist a 28ft yacht that had got into difficulty with two people onboard, after it lost power between Goat’s Head and Adam Island near the entrance to Glandore harbour.

After losing power, the yacht was drifting and got tangled in lobster pots and the crew contacted the Coast Guard for assistance.

Union Hall's volunteer crew under helm Aodh O’Donnell, were Hugh McNulty, Cathal Deasy and Nicola O’Donovan. Aboard the inshore lifeboat Christine and Raymond Fielding they proceeded to the scene. The conditions at sea were favourable, calm, with good visibility and a westerly wind.

Once on-scene, the volunteer crew assessed the situation and opted to tow the casualty to the nearest safe and suitable port, which was Union Hall. A tow line was attached, and a crew member put aboard the yacht. The casualty vessel was escorted to Union Hall, where the vessel was tied up at the pier, and the lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station.

Afterwards Peter Deasy deputy launching authority of Union Hall RNLI thanked the crew aboard the yacht. ‘They did everything they should have done. They were wearing lifejackets and alerted Valentia Coast Guard as soon as they lost power. We wish them a safe onward journey from Union Hall.’

Today was a first for new volunteer Nicola O'Donovan, who was on her first shout as a volunteer crew member at Union Hall RNLI. ‘We wish her many years as a volunteer in Union Hall, saving lives at sea,’ said Peter.

The public is advised to check out www.rnli.org/safety for safety advice before using the water.