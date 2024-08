CORK County Council has, this afternoon, issued a weather warning which will take effect from Monday.

The ‘moderate advisory warning for Cork’ comes by way of an alert from Met Éireann, Cork County Council says.

It adds: ‘Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will develop over Ireland from Monday the 26th of August onwards.’

It says the warning is valid until 1pm on Wednesday August 28th and will affect all areas of Ireland.