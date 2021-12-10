News

BREAKING: Walk-in boosters in Bantry for over 50s this weekend

December 10th, 2021 5:30 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

The clinics will be offering Moderna vaccines. (Photo: Shutterstock)

WALK-in booster Covid-19 vaccinations for those eligible and aged over 50 will be available this weekend at the Bantry vaccination centre.

The walk-in clinics for the over-50s will run on Saturday from 1pm to 4.30pm and on Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

These clinics will be offering Moderna vaccines.

Anyone attending must be aged 50 or over, and it  must be five months or more since their last vaccine dose.

See https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/find-a-covid-19-vaccination-centre/ for full details.

