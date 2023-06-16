Breaking: Two men arrested following major public order incident in Bandon

Gardaí have arrested two men following a major public order incident in the Oliver Plunkett Street and St Finbarr's Place area of Bandon earlier today.

The incident involving a number of men, women and some juveniles occurred at around lunchtime today.

Gardai were quickly on the scene and a number of weapons including an axe, hurley and other were seized, while they arrested two men

Chief Supt Vincent O'Sullivan of Bandon Garda Station confirmed to The Southern Star that two men were arrested at the scene.

'They were later released and a file will be prepared for the director of public prosecutions,' he said

He is also appealing for any eye witnesses to the incident to contact Bandon Gardaí on 023-8852200.