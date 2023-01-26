Breaking: Tragic death of toddler in Skibbereen

A TODDLER has died in Skibbereen, in what is believed to be a tragic choking incident.

Gardaí have confirmed to The Southern Star that they attended the scene shortly after 9pm last night, at a house in the West Cork town.

It is believed the toddler, a two-year-old male, got into difficulty after eating at his home, which is in an estate in the town centre.

Paramedics were called to the scene immediately but were unable to save the boy.

The Garda Press Office issued a statement today, to say the coroner has since been notified and that a post-mortem will be held at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected, the statement added.