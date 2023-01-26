News

Breaking: Tragic death of toddler in Skibbereen

January 26th, 2023 11:41 AM

By Southern Star Team

Gardaí confirmed they attended the house around 9pm last night.

Share this article

A TODDLER has died in Skibbereen, in what is believed to be a tragic choking incident.

Gardaí have confirmed to The Southern Star that they attended the scene shortly after 9pm last night, at a house in the West Cork town.

It is believed the toddler, a two-year-old male, got into difficulty after eating at his home, which is in an estate in the town centre.

Paramedics were called to the scene immediately but were unable to save the boy.

The Garda Press Office issued a statement today, to say the coroner has since been notified and that a post-mortem will be held at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected, the statement added.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

News

17 hours ago

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 28-page guide to the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards; 4-page recruitment special; Cairns says abuse won’t put her off new Dáil bid; N71 crash hours after concerns aired; Rowa boss in line for special award; Bailey says box was gift; Man on child image charges; Who was the Angel of Baltimore?; Artist Sue is inspired by Schull; An insight into Cork manager John Cleary; Tournament in memory of Griffin; Gavin and Jack named in Ireland squad; Drinagh Rangers set up unique cup derby

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.