BREAKING: Timoleague house burned to ground following overnight fire

A house in Kilmaloda, outside Timoleague has been burned to the ground following an over night fire.

The alarm was raised at 11pm last night and a crew from Clonakilty Fire Station were first on the scene, followed by crews from both Bandon and Bantry. It is understood tankers were brought from both Bandon and Bantry due to insufficient water in the area.

Two occupants in the house managed to escape and avoid serious injuries and were later taken to CUH to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Station officer at Bandon Fire Station, John O'Connell told The Southern Star that they worked throughout the night to put out the fire and confirmed that the house is now gutted.