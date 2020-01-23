BREAKING: Teenager arrested in connection with Cameron Blair death

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of 20-year-old Cameron Blair from Ballinascarthy at a house on the Bandon Road, Cork last Thursday have arrested a male in his late teens in connection with the investigation.

The teenager is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

Cameron, a prominent rugby player and a former student of both Bandon Grammar School and Hamilton High School, was pronounced dead after he was stabbed in the neck at a house party.

Gardaí are still appealing for anyone who has any information to contact them. Anyone who was in the Bandon Road area between 8pm and 10pm on the night of the incident who witnessed anything or anyone is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements have been made. Cameron will be reposing at his home on Saturday 25th January from 10.00am. A one way traffic system will operate on the L3064, with all traffic accessing the Blair home from the main N71 Bandon - Clonakilty road (on Bandon side of Pedlars Cross).

A shuttle bus service operated by our club sponsor Sean O'Connor will operate from Pedlars Cross.

Bandon RFC players and members will form a guard of honour on the roadside in front of the clubhouse on Sunday afternoon at 1.45 to mark Cameron's final journey from his home to St Peter's church.