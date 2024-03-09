Breaking: Strong No from Cork South West on Care Amendment

THERE was a resounding NO from the electorate of Cork South West in the Care Amendment vote.

A total of 28,742 people voted on Friday in the Care Amendment vote, out of an electorate of 67,187 in the constituency.

Of those who voted in the Care Amendment, 8,943 voted in favour of changing the Constitution.

However, a strong majority – a total of 19,486 voters – voted not to make any change.

There were 313 spoiled votes.

In Cork North West, out of an electorate of 71,326, 31,860 people voted with 308 spoiled votes, leaving a valid poll of 31,552. Of that, a total of 23,217 people voted against the amendment and 8,335 voted in favour.

The Care Amendment suggested two proposed changes to the Constitution. It was proposed to delete Article 41.2.1 and Article 41.2.2 of the Constitution and insert Article 42B which read: ‘The State recognises that the provision of care, by members of a family to one another by reason of the bonds that exist among them, gives to Society a support without which the common good cannot be achieved, and shall strive to support such provision.’

The votes were counted today at the GAA Complex in Mallow in North Cork.

The Southern Star earlier reported that there was also resounding No vote from the electorate of Cork South West in the vote to amend the Constitution regarding the family.

A total of 28,741 people voted in the Family amendment on Friday, out of an electorate of 67,187 in the constituency, representing a 42% turnout.

Of those who voted in the Family Amendment, 10,886 voted in favour of inserting reference to a ‘durable relationship’ in the Constitution.

However, a sizeable majority – a total of 17,555 voters – voted not to make any change to articles 41.1.1 and 41.3.1 of the Constitution.

There were 300 spoiled votes.