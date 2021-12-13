BREAKING: Search for missing person off Baltimore’s Beacon stood down til tomorrow

A SEARCH for a missing person which took place this evening off Baltimore has been stood down for the night.

The Coast Guard, local lifeboat crew and gardaí were engaged in the search tonight, in the vicinity of the Beacon at the mouth of Baltimore harbour, and in the stretch between Sherkin Island and Baltimore’s main pier.

The search was stood down a short time ago and will resume in the early morning, the Southern Star has learned.

Map above shows the area searched tonight by the lifeboat crew from Baltimore RNLI, under the Beacon and off Sherkin Island. (Source: MarineTraffic.com)