News

BREAKING: Search for missing person off Baltimore’s Beacon stood down til tomorrow

December 13th, 2021 11:40 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Baltimore Beacon: searched called off for tonight. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

A SEARCH for a missing person which took place this evening off Baltimore has been stood down for the night.

The Coast Guard, local lifeboat crew and gardaí were engaged in the search tonight, in the vicinity of the Beacon at the mouth of Baltimore harbour, and in the stretch between Sherkin Island and Baltimore’s main pier.

The search was stood down a short time ago and will resume in the early morning, the Southern Star has learned.

Map above shows the area searched tonight by the lifeboat crew from Baltimore RNLI, under the Beacon and off Sherkin Island. (Source: MarineTraffic.com)

 

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.