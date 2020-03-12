News

BREAKING: Schools, colleges and public facilities to shut from 6pm

March 12th, 2020 11:51 AM

By Southern Star Team

Schools, colleges and other public facilities are set to close from 6pm today.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the measures in Washington DC on Thursday morning.

During a press conference in Dublin, which is currently taking place, chief medical officer Tony Holohan said there has been 'a significant increase' in the number of cases and there have been 'a number of ICU admissions'.

The figures regarding new cases will be released this evening about 5.30pm, he said.

Regarding fears over visitors returning from Cheltenham, Mr Holohan said this issue would be reviewed over the coming days.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney said it was important to point out that workplaces were not being treated as 'mass gatherings' and so they were not recommending that large workforces need to close at 6pm today. However, he did point out that there were now guidelines in place for workplaces, including asking employees to work from home where possible, and also the staggering of break times.

 

