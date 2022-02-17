BREAKING: Red storm warning for Cork and Kerry from 3am as Eunice sweeps in

MET Éireann has just issued a RED wind warning for Storm Eunice, for counties Cork and Kerry from midnight tonight.

Speaking on radio this morning, Gerry Murphy said the warning means a danger to life in those counties and the warning will cover the south-western counties from 03:00 and last until 08:00.

Gusts of up to 130 km/h are expected along with some coastal flooding, fallen trees and dangerous driving conditions.

Other counties will be under an orange warning.

The red warning means school buses are unlikely to run and the public is asked to stay at home.

Over the southern half of the country the winds will be the most dangerous aspect of Eunice, but there may also be showers of sleet and heavy rain, Mr Murphy said.

Met Éireann had earlier issued an orange warning for counties Cork and Kerry but Mr Murphy said winds had strengthened overnight, resulting in the updating of the warning to Red.