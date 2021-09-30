BREAKING: ‘People power’ wins out as Ring oyster farm rejected, says TD

THE proposed 22.65-hectare oyster farm at Ring near Clonakilty has been rejected by the Department of Agriculture, following huge public outcry over the civil and environmental damage it would have caused, according to Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan.

‘A huge well done to everyone who made submissions and to those who shouted out loud that we want to protect our beautiful bay and estuary,’ Deputy O’Sullivan told The Southern Star.

He said the proposal ‘never made any sense’, adding that it was to be located in one of the most spectacular parts of West Cork. ‘It would have impacted the local community, the local rowing club, the local fishing boats and the tourism industry,’ he added.

Deputy O’Sullivan said he also made a submission against the proposed farm earlier this year to the Department and outlined in detail the potential impact to several aspects of the community, as well as the severe threat to local wildlife.

‘The proposal was for 22 hectares. That’s 30 soccer pitches. It would have crushed habitats and threatened our area’s tourism appeal and livelihoods, including the livelihoods of the local fishing community, wildlife, and our vibrant rowing club.’