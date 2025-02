West Cork Fine Gael Councillor Noel O'Donovan has been nominated to the Seanad by party leader Simon Harris.

Sen O'Donovan got the nod today after An Taoiseach revealed his 11 nominees to the upper house, six which were Fianna Fáil and five which were Fine Gael.

It's been an eventual week for O'Donovan, who failed to get elected in the Seanad elections last weekend, while his party colleague Tim Lomard also failed to retain his Seanad seat.

See next week's paper for the full story