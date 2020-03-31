BREAKING: Man in 20s stabbed at Bandon bus stop

A MAN in his 40s has been arrested by gardaí in relation to the stabbing of a man in his 20s at a bus stop on the Glasslyn Road in Bandon at approximately 7:45am this morning.

A man in his 20s received multiple stab wounds and was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The man who was arrested at the scene by gardaí is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this assault to contact them at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.