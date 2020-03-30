BREAKING: Man in 20s arrested in relation to Bandon robbery

GARDAÍ have arrested a man in his 20s in relation to a robbery and assault incident that occurred on August 5th last at South Main Street in Bandon.

He was arrested this morning and is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

On August 5th last , at approximately 3.30am, a man in his 30s was walking home after a night out when he was approached by three men, one of which stuck him on the nose and stole his mobile phone. The three men then left the scene in the direction of North Main Street.

Since then gardaí made several appeals about the incident and it also featured on RTÉ's 'Crimecall' programme last Monday night, where gardaí again appealed for witnesses to the robbery and assault.