BREAKING: Man dies following Leap traffic collision

A man in his 60s has died following a road traffic collision in Leap yesterday morning at approximately 11.30am.

The collision involved one vehicle, which struck a pillar on the N71 outside a private residence. The sole occupant of the van was the decease who was seriously injured during the collision. He was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he passed away overnight.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the collision and gardaí in Clonakilty are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

'Any road users who were travelling on the N71, which is the main road between Skibbereen and Clonakilty, yesterday morning between 11.00am and 11.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,' said a Garda spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.