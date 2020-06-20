BREAKING: Man arrested in Kilbrittain due before Bandon District Court today

Gardaí in Cork arrested a man, aged in his 50s, as a result of an ongoing investigation into an incident of coercive control under Section 39(1) of the Domestic Violence Act, 2018.
The investigation arises from complaints made by a person known to the male regarding multiple incidents which took place over a period of time, spanning from 1985 until 2019 respectively.
A search operation was conducted under warrant by Gardaí attached to Macroom Garda Station, the Macroom Detective Unit, Bandon Division Protective Services Unit and the Armed Support Unit at a domestic residence in Kilbrittain, yesterday morning, Friday 19th June 2020. During the course of the search Gardaí seized a number of legally-held firearms and ammunition.
The man was arrested at the scene of the search operation and taken to Bandon Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court today, Saturday June 20th, at 3pm.
