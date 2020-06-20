BREAKING: Man appears in Bandon court over threats to kill a woman

A 56-year-old man appeared at a special sitting of Bandon District Court this afternoon charged with threatening to kill a woman known to him last year.

Cormac O'Sullivan of Caretaker's Cottage, Rathclaren House, Kilbrittain, is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the woman on August 29th last, having being arrested by gardaí yesterday morning.

Gda Carmel Nash of Macroom Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told Judge John King that the accused made no reply to the charge. She said that the State is waiting further directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to possible further charges.

Insp Aidan Moynihan said there was no objection to bail provided certain conditions were adhered to and bail was granted by Judge King.

Judge King granted free legal aid to the accused and remanded him on bail in his own bond of €500 with no cash required. He adjourned the case to a sitting of Macroom District Court on July 15th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.