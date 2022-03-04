BREAKING: Man (60s) dies following farm accident in Drimoleague

A man in his 60s, who is understood to be well known in IFA circles in West Cork, has died following a fatal workplace accident in Drimoleague yesterday afternoon.

Both gardaí and emergency services attended the accident at the farm at approximately 3.30pm and the body of a man was located on a farm in the area.

The body of the man was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The Health Safety Authority (HSA) will now conduct an investigation.