Major fire at Cork Port as area is evacuated

A major fire that broke out at The Port of Cork at a grain storage facility on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth this morning is now under control and there are no reports of any casualties.

The area has been evacuated following the activation of an emergency plan according to RTÉ News.

Emergency crews are on scene tackling the blaze.

Video footage of the fire in the Ringaskiddy area. pic.twitter.com/LGjs5t64yt — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) January 9, 2021

As a precaution, all ship operations in Ringaskiddy have been suspended until further notice.