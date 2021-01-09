News

Major fire at Cork Port as area is evacuated

January 9th, 2021 9:58 AM

By Southern Star Team

Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

A major fire that broke out at The Port of Cork at a grain storage facility on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth this morning is now under control and there are no reports of any casualties.

The area has been evacuated following the activation of an emergency plan according to RTÉ News.

Emergency crews are on scene tackling the blaze.

As a precaution, all ship operations in Ringaskiddy have been suspended until further notice.

