BREAKING: Macroom Boil Water notice lifted

Irish Water has confirmed that the boil water notice on Macroom Public Water Supply, which has been in place since October, has been lifted with immediate effect.

They confirmed that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which has been in place is now lifted with immediate effect. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.

The notice was originally issued due to high turbidity levels in the supply. As a result, Irish Water could not guarantee that the drinking water entering the Macroom Regional Public Water Supply was being properly disinfected.

All consumers on the Macroom Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water and the Local Authority and the Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Irish Water and Cork County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.