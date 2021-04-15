News

BREAKING: Garrylucas beach to get new activity centre

April 15th, 2021 11:04 AM

By Jack McCarron

Garrylucas is popular with kitesurfers, surfers and kayakers. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Significant government funding is to be allocated for a new activity centre at Garrylucas Beach according to Deputy Christopher O'Sullivan.

The Fianna Fáil TD made the announcement via his Twitter account.

He went on to say that: 'the building will include indoor & outdoor showers and facilities for cleaning equipment and changing rooms.

'It will also include a briefing room for tour operators that work in the area. Garrylucas is such a popular spot with kitesurfers, surfers and kayakers'.

We'll have full coverage of this announcement and the proposed activity centre in next Thursday's Southern Star.

