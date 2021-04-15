BREAKING: Garrylucas beach to get new activity centre

Significant government funding is to be allocated for a new activity centre at Garrylucas Beach according to Deputy Christopher O'Sullivan.

The Fianna Fáil TD made the announcement via his Twitter account.

He went on to say that: 'the building will include indoor & outdoor showers and facilities for cleaning equipment and changing rooms.

'It will also include a briefing room for tour operators that work in the area. Garrylucas is such a popular spot with kitesurfers, surfers and kayakers'.

This is Garrylucas beach near the Old head of Kinsale.

Today government have confirmed that significant funding will be allocated towards the development of an outdoor activity centre here. pic.twitter.com/kYYphr32oz — Christopher O’Sullivan TD (@COSullivanTD) April 15, 2021

We'll have full coverage of this announcement and the proposed activity centre in next Thursday's Southern Star.