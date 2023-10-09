Breaking: Gardaí investigating unexplained death of woman in Bandon

Gardaí are investigating the unexplained death of a 48-year-old woman in Bandon yesterday evening.

Gardaí and ambulance services attended the scene on Sean Buckley Terrace shortly before 10pm, where the woman was pronounced deceased.

Her body has since been removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital, for a post mortem to take place at a later stage. The coroner has been notified.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Chief Supt Vincent O'Sullivan of Bandon Garda Station said the scene has been preserved and a post mortem will dictate the course of their investigation.

'Gardaí are currently at the scene and we will be knocking on doors to establish what happened,' he said.

Investigations are ongoing.