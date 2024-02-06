News

Breaking: Gardaí begin probe after discovery of man's body in Macroom

February 6th, 2024 5:02 PM

By Southern Star Team

Gardaí say they are investigating the death of the man in Macroom.

GARDAÍ say they are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a man’s body at a residence in Macroom, at approximately 1pm this afternoon, (Tuesday).

The body of the man (60s) remains at the scene and the office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation, according to a Garda statement.

The scene is currently preserved for a forensic and technical examination.

Any person with any information that can assist gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

