BREAKING: Elderly woman killed by truck in Macroom

AN elderly woman has died after she was hit by a truck in Macroom earlier today.

The accident happened at around 1pm on the main street in Macroom, across from the Castle Hotel, when the pedestrian was fatally hit by a truck.

Gardaí and emergency services were quickly on the scene and the road is closed and diversions are in place. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred shortly after the Macroom section of the multi-million euro by pass was being officially opened today by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin who said the by pass will help Macroom town prosper after years of gridlock.

A full investigation will be carried out by gardaí into the incident.