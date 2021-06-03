Breaking: CUH Emergency Department 'exceptionally busy' this afternoon with long delays

The Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) is issued a statement this afternoon saying it is 'exceptionally busy' and some patients are regrettably experiencing long delays.

The pressure on the Emergency Department has been exacerbated by the continued impact of the recent Cyber Attack on the HSE.

Prof Conor Deasy, emergency medicine consultant at CUH asked that members of the public only attend the Emergency Department in emergency situations. He also asked people to consider other care options such as their GP, pharmacist or local injury unit before presenting at the Emergency Department where long delays are unfortunately inevitable.

'Patient care is paramount at CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue,' the statement adds.

Hospital management expressed their appreciation for co-operation of the public at this challenging time for patients and staff.