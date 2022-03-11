BREAKING: Clonakilty's Tara McCarthy to step down as Bord Bia chief

Bord Bia's chief executive officer and Clonakilty native Tara McCarthy is to step down from her role later this year and will be taking up a new position in the private sector in June.

'I am very grateful for the wonderful privilege I have had to lead Bord Bia. It is an exciting and thought-provoking organisation, with a powerful and inspiring mission. The wider agri-food industry faces many challenges, but thanks to the amazing people that work in and with the industry it continues to thrive,' said Tara, chief executive officer of Bord Bia.

'I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank our chairman and Board, my committed colleagues in Bord Bia and in Government and our farmer and producer members, for the amazing support they have given me throughout my time as ceo. I will continue to play my full part in Bord Bia until my departure and to ensure an orderly transition I will work in partnership with the Board as they begin the recruitment process for my successor. I wish all in Bord Bia, its leadership team and its Board continued success.'

Bord Bia chairman Dan MacSweeney paid tribute to Ms. McCarthy saying: 'On behalf of the Board of Bord Bia, I wish Tara the very best for the future and thank her for her tremendous efforts on behalf of Bord Bia and for her dedication and commitment to our client companies and the food, drink, and horticulture sector.'

'Tara has made a significant contribution to Bord Bia, and the organisation is in a very good place due to her leadership, energy, and drive over the last five years. The search for a successor to Tara begins immediately and, in the interim, I have full confidence in the leadership team in Bord Bia to continue to successfully execute our new and exciting strategy.'

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: 'I thank Tara McCarthy for her energy, leadership and commitment to Bord Bia and the wider agri-food industry. She has guided the organisation and supported the industry through many challenges, including the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. Tara has nurtured top talent, as well as building Ireland’s voice in thought leadership on sustainability, with benefits for the sector as a whole. Tara has focused on developing new markets while building on existing ones to the benefit of our world-class primary producers, farm families and fishers. I wish Tara well in her new endeavours and look forward to continuing to work with the Board and leadership team in Bord Bia into the future.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development, Martin Heydon T.D., said: 'I would like to pay sincere tribute to Tara McCarthy for her dedicated service as CEO of Bord Bia. She has been a strong advocate for our agri-food sector and sustainable food production. She has helped to build trust and confidence in Irish food, promoting Irish products here and around the world by standing behind the producers of Ireland, supporting them to reach global markets. I would like to thank her for her very hard work and wish her every success in the future.'