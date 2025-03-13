Breaking: Castletownbere to get €3.4m share of marine infrastructure funds

MINISTER of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, with special responsibility for fisheries, Timmy Dooley TD, has announced the allocation of €27.75m for capital projects in Ireland’s publicly-owned harbours through the 2025 fishery harbour centre and coastal infrastructure development programme.

The investment includes €360,000 for Cape Clear and a total of €3.4m for Castletownbere, including €1m for quay wall repairs and just over €1m for water metering and sewer installation.

The scheme will modernise and enhance the six State-owned fishery harbour centres and includes funding for local authorities through a marine infrastructure sub-scheme at Killybegs, Ros an Mhíl, An Daingean, Castletownbere, Dunmore East and Howth.

Speaking in Castletownbere today, Minister Dooley said that having seen the world class facilities at Castletownbere, and having visited Ros an Mhíl last week, he could see that the facilities available at these centres play a vital role for the Irish seafood sector. ‘The Programme for Government outlines this Government’s commitment to investment in our State fishery harbour centres and public marine infrastructure. This ongoing investment reflects the Government's steadfast dedication to bolstering the fishing industry and supporting rural coastal communities,’ he said.

Approximately 87% of all fish landed into Ireland each year arrives at the fishery harbour centres, he added, and in 2023, Bord Iascaigh Mhara valued the GDP of the Irish seafood industry at €1.2bn.

The Minister also announced the local authority marine infrastructure scheme, which forms part of the 2025 fishery harbour and coastal infrastructure development programme. The scheme provides funding for maintenance and repair works in addition to supporting the ongoing development and enhancement of harbour facilities including some marine leisure developments. Under the scheme, the Department will co-fund up to 75% of the eligible project costs with the local authority providing the balance.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will administer the programme and will work closely with coastal local authorities to ensure that any approved scheme projects receive allocated funding.