BREAKING:Taoiseach and Tánaiste to address Michael Collins centenary commemoration

An Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin T.D. and the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar T.D. have both accepted invitations from the Michael Collins Commemoration Committee to speak at the Centenary Commemoration of the death of Michael Collins, which will take place at Béal na Bláth in Cork on Sunday, August 21st.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin said that it is 'fitting that they come together to commemorate the centenary of his death'. while Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said it will be a profound honour to speak at the Michael Collins Commemoration in August and reflect on his legacy 100 years after his death.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, chairperson, Garret Kelleher said: 'We are delighted and honoured that two speakers of the calibre of the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have accepted our invitation to speak at the centenary commemoration. We are very much looking forward to welcoming them, members of the extended Collins family and many visitors to Béal na Bláth in August for what we hope will be a commemoration that befits the occasion and pays due honour to one of Ireland’s greatest leaders.'

The Commemoration Committee is working closely with Cork County Council, An Garda Síochána, the Department of Defence and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in advance of this year’s centenary commemoration, which it expects will see a record attendance at Béal na Bláth.

Meanwhile, the Michael Collins Centenary Commeroration Festival was launched last Thursday and will run from August 14th to 22nd.

