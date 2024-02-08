Breaking: Ballinspittle village hit by flooding again

BALLINSPITTLE has been hit by flooding once more this morning, following heavy overnight rainfall.

Fianna Fail TD Christopher O’Sullivan said today that the village outside Kinsale needs to be included in any extension of flood support schemes.

Deputy O’Sullivan says he has written to Minister Heather Humphreys and Minister Simon Coveney to seek an extension of the flood support schemes to include the businesses and residences that have been flooded today.

‘It is devastating to hear the news that businesses and residences have once again experienced flooding in this beautiful village. My thoughts are with the premises owners who are this morning, clearing damage from the floods.

‘I will be visiting the village later today, but in the meantime I have written to Minister Heather Humphreys and Minister Simon Coveney seeking an extension of the humanitarian assistance scheme for homeowners and also the emergency business flood relief scheme, so that they would be extended to include the businesses and residences impacted by today’s flooding.’

Flood works have been approved for Ballinspittle, he added. ‘But it is vital now that both the OPW and the local authority expedites these flooding works so that business owners and residents can finally sleep at night in the knowledge that their homes will not flood.’

In October, Minister Patrick O'Donovan announced funding approval for minor flood mitigation works at Kilmore Cross, Ballinspittle, after a number of flooding incidences in recent years.

Minister O’Donovan said he was approving Cork County Council’s applications for funding under the Office of Public Works’ minor flood mitigation works and coastal protection scheme. Under the scheme, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved funding of €150,000 to conduct a study and to retrofit a Section 50 compliant culvert.