BREAKING – Ashling murder case: man charged, appearing in court tonight

January 19th, 2022 7:39 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Ashling Murphy was murdered while out jogging in Tullamore, Co Offaly. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

GARDAÍ investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy on Wednesday 12th January 2022 have charged the man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested yesterday, Tuesday 18th January 2022.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this evening, Wednesday January 19th at 8.15pm.

The second male arrested under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 has been released without charge from Garda custody and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

 

