Bowing out: Lucey leaves Council for greyhound role

OUTGOING Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said it is a ‘bit surreal’ to be finishing up with the local authority after over 40 years working in the public service.

The Bandon-native is set to take up the position of chief executive with Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) having announced in July that he was stepping down from his current role as council chief executive, a position he has held since 2014.

He started his career as a clerical assistant in the Motor Tax office in 1982 and worked his way up to the top position in the local authority.

He told this week’s Council meeting that while he enjoyed the role immensely, he won’t miss it.

‘It has taken its toll and I look forward to enjoying Cork county now without worrying about it,’ he quipped.

‘It has been an absolute honour and privilege to lead Cork County Council and I have enjoyed my time working in the public service and it just grabbed me from day one when I started all those years ago.’

He also welcomed the fact that his son Jack was in the chamber to witness his last Council meeting.

County Mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) said that Tim exhibited an excellent dedication to public service and his leadership and vision has left a lasting impact on the county.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said it was a pleasure to work with Mr Lucey and wished him well and said he always had a ‘sense of public service.’ Cllr Alan O’Connor (GP) also wished him well and in commenting on his new role with GRI he asked that the welfare of the animals should always be prioritised.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) reminded Mr Lucey of his time as town clerk in Skibbereen and said he will always be known as the man who ‘shifted the Maid of Erin statue’ in the town, when the statue was moved following a plebiscite.

‘It was a pleasure dealing with you and I wish you all the best in your new career, which will be challenge,’ said Cllr Carroll.

In May, the Irish Examiner reported that GRI had pleaded for a €27,000 pay increase for its new executive, along with the provision of a company car. They said the existing €132,920 salary for the role had not been reviewed in years and ‘was no longer reflective’ of salaries for senior management positions in the public or private sector.