Boost for West Cork’s cultural sector

WEST Cork’s arts and music scene is set to benefit from a multi-million euro grant designed to support the industry through the pandemic.

The Arts Council of Ireland has announced almost €50m in grant aid, which will be supplied to organisations nationwide with Skibbereen’s West Cork Art Centre receiving €230,000.

Its director Ann Davoren said: ‘When we closed our doors to the public almost a year ago on March 12th, we immediately started working on how we could keep connecting with our audience and participants, who are at the core of what we do.

‘When we reopen, we are very much looking forward to our dance artist residency made possible by the support of the Arts Council. This year we welcome award-winning, international dance artist and choreographer Luke Murphy, and a programme of critically-acclaimed dance performances at Uillinn and throughout West Cork in collaboration with local festivals including the West Cork Chamber Music Festival.’

West Cork Music, which organises the Bantry Chamber Festival, Literary and Masters of Tradition Festivals will receive €390,000 in grant aid.

‘The increase in the core grant is very welcome in these uncertain times,’ said Francis Humphrys director of West Cork Music.

A spokesperson for The Arts Council said these strategic funding grants would allow key organisations to stay afloat during the remaining months of the pandemic.