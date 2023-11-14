Book tells tale of Drinagh's fascinating rise

BY JACKIE KEOGH

TO mark Drinagh’s centenary celebrations a new book 100 Years of Drinagh Co-operative Creamery Limited tells the remarkable story of how the co-op was established and how it evolved into a huge success story.

Speaking at the launch, which was held at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen last Wednesday, the author Philip O’Regan explained the series of events that led to the founding of Drinagh in what was then one of the poorest and most deprived parts of the country.

The story of how Fr John Crowley, a young curate in the parish, was able to harness the talent and vision of a group of young men in the area is compelling.

From the very beginning, Drinagh exceeded all expectations and defied the odds. For the first time, it gave small farmers in the area a say in their own affairs. As Drinagh expanded, it brought about an economic and social revolution in west Carbery.

Drinagh was founded as a creamery co-operative, primarily for the manufacture and selling of butter, but it quickly expanded its business and services. At one time, it had 29 branch creameries in a geographical area stretching from Kilmeen to Castletownbere. Drinagh is now a large multi-purpose co-op with 300 employees and its ethos of co-operation and serving the local community has not changed since its foundation.

Drinagh has had a huge impact on this area over a century and its contribution to the economic and social life of west Carbery is incalculable.

Guest speaker, Elizabeth Warner, who launched the book, comes from a family steeped in the history and culture of Drinagh. Elizabeth’s two grandfathers, Charles Ellis and Robert Ellis, were founder members of the Society, and both gave a lifetime of service as members of the committee of management.

When Robert Ellis died in 1949, his daughter Anne Ellis – who was Elizabeth Warner’s mother – was elected to the committee. She was the first woman to sit on the management committee and served it for a remarkable 50 years.

Donal McCarthy, chairman of Drinagh’s board of directors, and Seamus Daly, its chief executive, also addressed the crowd at the event.

100 Years of Drinagh Co-operative Creamery Limited, which costs €20, is available at all Drinagh outlets in West Cork and from some local book sellers.