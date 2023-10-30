Boil water notice remains in place for Donoughmore water supply

THE boil water notice which was issued on October 13th for Donoughmore public water supply remains in place, according to Uisce Éireann.

The population impacted by this notice is approximately 867 people.

This notice was issued, in consultation with the HSE, due to a process issue at Donoughmore water treatment plant which compromised the disinfection of the water supply.

The areas potentially affected include customers in Donoughmore, Firmount, Lackabane, Ballycunningham, Knockanare, Kilmartin Upper, Garraunredmond and surrounding areas.

Specialists from Uisce Éireann are working as quickly as possible to lift the boil water notice as quickly as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their drinking water before use until further notice.

Uisce Éireann’s water operations lead for Cork county, Niall O’Riordan, acknowledged the impact the notice is having on the community and regrets the inconvenience to customers.

'We are working at the treatment plant to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers,' he said.

'We will continue to monitor the supply and will seek to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so. Public health is our number one priority, and the notice has been issued to protect all of our customers in the area.'

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.