BoI is donating €1m for Covid emergency funds

BANK of Ireland is donating €1m in emergency funding to communities with urgent needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In partnership with the Community Foundation for Ireland, the Bank is-fast tracking €500,000 of the funds to 13 organisations that are working to support the immediate needs of vulnerable groups across the island of Ireland, north and south.

This support is being delivered to projects which will support children and older people, domestic abuse, rural isolation, cancer support, mental health, and food distribution.

The remaining €500,000 is being donated to the Community Foundation for Ireland and the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 Funds to help local charities and community organisations assisting vulnerable individuals and groups through this difficult period. The Community Foundations will launch these funds next week.

Francesca McDonagh, group CEO, said this is a time of crisis, and some of those most affected by it are also the most vulnerable in our society. ‘They need help now, so we’ve structured this support in a way that it can get to them as quickly as possible,’ she added. ‘A crisis like this presents a range of real challenges. Some are obvious, but other needs may be less visible. That’s why we are working with The Community Foundation for Ireland which has advised us on a wide range of social issues and needs that require immediate financial support.’

The organisations working on Covid-19 specific projects who have received funding from Bank of Ireland are Aware Northern Ireland, Cruse Bereavement Care NI, Age Action, Crosscare, Irish Cancer Society, SAFE Ireland, St Vincent de Paul, Irish Rural Link, COPD Support Ireland, Children’s Rights Alliance, with a joint project being worked on by Asthma Society of Ireland, Cystic Fibrosis and Lung Fibrosis Ireland.