Body of female child taken from water near Fountainstown

THE search and rescue operation which was undertaken at Fountainstown beach, near Crosshaven this afternoon has been stood down following the recovery of the body of a female child this evening.

At approximately 4.40pm this afternoon, gardaí received the report of a female child entering the water at Fountainstown beach.

A search and rescue operation was launched involving the Coast Guard, RNLI, fire services, Customs, Mallow River Rescue and Garda units from Crosshaven and Carrigaline Garda stations.

At approximately 7.45pm, the body of the child was removed from the water by emergency services and pronounced deceased.

The body of the child will be removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The coroner has been notified.