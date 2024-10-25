Southern Star Ltd. logo
Blues claim silverware in replay encounter

October 25th, 2024 8:30 AM

The Bantry U18 team included Luke O’Sullivan, Ben Clancy, Shay O’Donovan, Oran O’Connell, Paddy Russell, Odhran Crowley (captain), Colin McCarthy, Darragh Dullea, Patrick Harrington, Chris Cronin, Conor Young Eoin Bowden, Eli Reynolds, Ryan O’Boy, Jack Manning, Dara Sheedy, James Murphy, Stephen O’Donovan, Billy Sheehan, Isaac Cronin, Oisin Murphy, Timmy Kelleher, Tom O’Donnell, Dan Joe O’Neill, Ronan Kennan, Charlie Curran, Timmy Mulhall, Fionn Goggin, Colm French and Tom Murphy.

BANTRY Blues U18s conquered their fierce opponents Naomh Aban at the second time of asking in the Rebel Óg west minor final.

Following a league final defeat last weekend after extra time, losing out 3-2 on penalties to Naomh Aban, the young Blues wanted to win this one.

Getting off to a great start with Dara Sheedy and Oisín Murphy rattling the net in the opening minutes, the Blues dominated the first 30 minutes going into the break with a six point advantage, having traded points for a half time score of 2-04 versus 1-04.

Both teams traded scores in the second half and with minutes to go, Naomh Aban reduced the deficit to four points.

It was getting too close for comfort but the Blues kept their composure and finished off with a last minute point to win by five points on a scoreline of 2-10 versus 2-05.

The scorers were Dara Sheedy (1-07), Oisin Murphy (1-01), Dan Joe O’Neill (0-01) and Billy Sheehan (0-01).

The team was sponsored by O’Keeffe’s SuperValu and managed by John Harrington, Liam Minehane, Mike O’Sullivan, Shane Drummy and Joe O’Donnell.

