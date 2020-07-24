Blueprint survey shows over half Irish adults are continuing to save

AN online survey has found that 70% of Irish adults are now happy to make financial transactions online, and that over half have continued to save money despite the Covid-19 crisis.

The Blueprint Online Financial Fitness Index found that even though people were more conscious of their spending, a large number still considered themselves ‘comfortable,’ with little or no change in their ability to save.

When asked about the likelihood of being able to save or invest more later in the year, 44% said there was a good chance.

The survey was commissioned as Blueprint Financial Planning launched a new online consultation platform to meet changing consumer demand.

Skibbereen native John O’Driscoll, below, managing director of Blueprint said: ‘The Covid pandemic has affected investment markets which in turn may have a knock-on effect on most people in some shape or form.

‘However, markets have rebounded, and time helps eradicate dips in the markets.’

