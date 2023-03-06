Big freeze forecast as cold snap due this week

A BIG freeze has been forecast, as Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and hazardous conditions for the entire country.

The weather warning comes into effect from 6pm this evening until 10am on Tuesday, and is forecast to bring with it icy conditions and freezing temperatures across West Cork and beyond.

Met Éireann is also warning of the potential for sleet or snow flurries overnight as low temperatures and precipitation combine.

Any potential snow would be West Cork's second instance this year, following January's 'snow day'.

The forecaster warned of hazardous conditions, including icy stretches on roads and paths, due to the freezing temperatures.

While most of today is forecast to remain relatively mild, the cold will set in from 6pm onwards and will bring lowest temperatures of 0 and -4 degrees, according to Met Éireann, leading to widespread sharp frost and possible icy stretches.

It will remain very cold tomorrow, but with plenty of sunshine too.

Highest temperatures will range just 3 to 6 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes.

The national outlook for the week predicts very cold temperatures at nighttime, with frost, ice and some possible wintry falls.

There is, however, some uncertainty from midweek onwards, with further updates expected in due course.

For more information, visit met.ie.