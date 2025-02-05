Best West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business for 2024 is The Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower

THE winner of this year's Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year at The Southern Star's West Cork Business & Tourism Awards 2024 is The Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower.

This year marks a major milestone for the Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower, Kinsale.

It’s a decade since the major tourist attraction opened thanks to the insight and innovation of local voluntary community group, Courceys Rural Development, and 110 years since the sinking of RMS Lusitania, and there are now major expansion plans in the pipeline.

The site is significant as it represents the closest point of land to the final resting place of the RMS Lusitania, which was torpedoed by a German U-boat on May 7th 1915, with the loss of 1,201 lives.

With the aim of preserving and promoting the historical significance of the site, the amenity opened in 2015, with the tower (the country’s only restored Napoleonic signal tower) and heritage and visitors’ centre.

On the first floor of the tower, visitors will find a museum that tells the important and tragic story of RMS Lusitania. In a significant boost, the former owner of the wreck, Gregg Bemis, signed over the Lusitania wreck and its artefacts to the museum.

In 2018 the group unveiled the Lusitania Memorial Garden which tells the story of the Lusitania’s fatal journey from New York to its final moments.

A 20-metre wave sculpture reveals the story of the Lusitania through powerful imagery, including the names of every person that was on board the ship on May 7th, 1915.

It acts as a permanent reminder of the catastrophic consequences of war on civilian lives.

There is also a café onsite and a museum gift shop.

‘It’s a great example of how a community can come together to preserve its heritage and share it with visitors from around the world,’ said manager Shannon Forde.

The Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower also operate the popular Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse open days, which provide a unique opportunity to visit the Old Head Lighthouse, usually off limits to the public.

The team are constantly adapting and improving to meet the needs of visitors and a planning application for a dedicated Lusitania Museum building and visitor experience was submitted last year.

They are also working on a number of projects and events for 2025, including releasing a publication, hosting a Napoleonic re-enactment and Lusitania commemorative events.

They launched a 2025 Lusitania Museum and Old Head Signal Tower calendar which features 42 artworks from 5th and 6th class students from seven local schools.

All proceeds will go towards the continued maintenance and development of the museum.

Commending the group on the award Josephine O’Driscoll, manager Wild Atlantic Way, Fáilte Ireland said: ‘Over the past 10 years, the team has worked diligently to develop a visitor experience that combines innovation and community collaboration. Their vision ensures that the story of the Lusitania and the history of the Old Head of Kinsale are preserved and effectively shared to a growing audience.

‘This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication of the Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower Heritage CLG, a voluntary group that strives to provide visitors with a truly authentic memorial experience. Their hard work and commitment have made the area a must-visit experience at the start/end of the Wild Atlantic Way.’

Con Hayes, secretary of group said the win was very good news for coastal tourism in the area.

‘The Lusitania is a very important part of the maritime history of West Cork and fact that it comes on our 10th anniversary year makes it that bit extra special,’ he said.