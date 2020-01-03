Best of bovine breeds in Beara

BY HELEN RIDDELL

BEARA farmer Vincent O’Sullivan has recently picked up further awards for his pedigree Inchintaglin Limousin herd.

Vincent, who farms in Adrigole on the Beara Peninsula established his pedigree Limousin herd on the family farm in 2004, and it has gone from strength to strength through his careful management over the years. He also has a number of pedigree Charlaois.

Vincent runs his system on 100% AI and said ‘my primary aim for the herd is to focus on docility, ease of calving and milk in the herd.’ Vincent currently has about 25 breeding females, and works towards mainly autumn-based calving, he is currently is maintaining each cow to calve every year.

Vincent is a member of the Cork Limousin Club and has been the recipient of numerous club awards for his herd including being placed second in the medium herd competition in 2017, while in 2018 he placed first and was also awarded for best heifer born in 2018.

In these competitions judges travel to the farm to view the animals on site where the cattle are judged on six factors: knowledge, docility, consistency, health of young stock, health of old stock and conformity. In late November, the Cork Limousin Club held its Christmas party in the Midleton Park Hotel where Vincent was awarded for second prize in the medium herd 2019.

On August 3rd this year, Vincent held a field event at his farm in Adrigole, which a number of the Cork Limousin Club attended including leading breeder Teleri Thomas and Mac Murphy, of the Keltic Herd in Westmeath, who breed Keltic Handsome (OKH) who stood in Munster AI.

The Limousin breed, Vincent explains, were once wild but have now had their wildness bred out. He said those attending his farm open day were struck at how docile his herd were.

While not a breed most associated with Beara, Vincent says ‘I always wanted to have a pure-bred Limousin herd, and I’m very proud of this herd now, which I’ve established over 15 years.’

