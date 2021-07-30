BEST FOOT FORWARD New 15km walk launched

Walking trail connects popular villages

THE new Argideen Valley Trail walkway has been officially opened.

Work has been completed on the installation of way-markers, map boards and interpretive signs along the 15km walking route that runs from Ballinscarthy to Timoleague and on to Courtmacsherry.

The walk beginning in Ballinascarthy beside the Henry Ford car, goes to Timoleague and onto Courtmacsherry. The theme of the walk ‘Walk through History’ highlights the diverse historical, physical and cultural landscape of this area of West Cork.

Meanwhile, the County Council has been asked to carry out a feasibility assessment of a cycleway/walkway connecting Ballinascarthy village to the turn off for the GAA pitch amid safety concerns over pedestrian use of the stretch of road there.

Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan wrote to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) following several meetings with locals and after witnessing young people cycling and walking along the route.

He said the TII have indicated they are amenable to funding it.