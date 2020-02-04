Bernie feels empathy is key

BERNIE Connolly, current co-ordinator of Cork Environmental Forum, and Green Party candidate for Cork South West says her varied experience and ability to influence and direct policy would make her an effective TD for the region. The Glengariff native, who currently lives in Kilcolman, has spent 40 years living and working in West Cork and said: ‘I have experience of working in the public, private and community and voluntary sectors which I feel would stand to me as a TD.

Community development must be an important aspect of any campaign going forward, and my work with Muintir na Tire, the Matt Talbot Adolescent Services, Dunmanway Family Resource Centre and West Cork Counselling Services have given me insight and experience in community and social issues. These have been further expanded by voluntary work with Cork Simon, Sustainable Clonakilty, the Local Food Group and Adult Literacy Tutoring, as well as serving on the board of and working for the Cork Environmental Forum since 2011.’ Ms Connolly had to emigrate during the recession and says said that it’s important for TDs and elected officials to be able to empathise with the people they represent.

